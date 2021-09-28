Bypolls to three Lok Sabha, 30 assembly seats on Oct 30: ECI

Bypolls to three Lok Sabha seats and 30 assembly constituencies spread across various states will be held on October 30, the Election Commission of India announced on Tuesday.
New Delhi:
The counting of votes will take place on November 2.
"The Commission has reviewed the situation related to pandemic, flood, festivals, cold conditions in certain regions, feedback from concerned States/UT and taken into consideration all facts and circumstances and it has decided to hold by-elections to fill vacancies in three Parliamentary Constituencies of UT of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh and 30 vacancies in Assembly constituencies of various states," the ECI said in a statement.
Conversations