Bypolls to three Lok Sabha, 30 assembly seats on Oct 30: ECI

New Delhi :

The counting of votes will take place on November 2.





"The Commission has reviewed the situation related to pandemic, flood, festivals, cold conditions in certain regions, feedback from concerned States/UT and taken into consideration all facts and circumstances and it has decided to hold by-elections to fill vacancies in three Parliamentary Constituencies of UT of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh and 30 vacancies in Assembly constituencies of various states," the ECI said in a statement.