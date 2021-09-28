IIPA should strive for futuristic vision for next 25 yrs: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi :

Chairing the meeting of the Executive Council of the IIPM here on Monday, he further said that to achieve the goals set by the PM, the institute needs to have an integrated approach to work in cohesion with similar departments, organizations and entities with similar scope and focus, related to training, administrative expertise. He said that being all-inclusive will help IIPA attain its deserved glory.

Underlining the significance and need of having serving civil servants as members of the IIPA, Singh said, such a practice will help transform the organization with the knowledge and practical experiences of such members and stressed to bring experts, special invitees from different streams on board so that the IIPA can become a go-to institute with certain expertise for other government organizations and even corporate sector.

Appreciating the work done by IIPA during the pandemic which includes conducting 66 online courses, 46 webinars and 60 research studies, the Minister said that IIPA has the capacity and it needs to continue performing by having an enlarged pool of experts and wide spectrum of activities.

The IIPA's Executive Council has the Vice President Venkaiah Naidu as its President and Union Minister Singh, as chairman.

The IIPA was established in 1954 and is research and training organization under the Ministry of Personnel and has to develop as a wide-based resource hub for all aspects related to governance.