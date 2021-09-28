Centre gets SC notice over NEET SS syllabus change

New Delhi :

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and BV Nagarathna issued notice to the NBE, the National Medical Commission and Centre, and scheduled the matter for further hearing on Monday next week.





The top court was hearing a plea by Prateek Rastogi and 40 postgraduate qualified doctors, who challenged the abrupt last-minute changes contending it was done to favour general medicine candidates. Senior advocate Shyam Divan, representing the petitioners, contended before the bench that notification for the examination, to be held on November 13-14 this year, was issued on July 23. However, on August 31, another notification was issued changing the syllabus, which has put the candidates at a great disadvantage due to the paucity of time for preparations. It was argued that as per the prevailing pattern, from 2018 to 2020, 60 per cent marks were allotted from question in the super speciality, while 40 per cent were distributed for feeder courses.