Bharat Bandh evokes mixed response in Gujarat

Gandhinagar :

As declared by the SKM, the Bandh was from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., which received a mixed response in the state.





There was little or almost no impact of the Bandh in the urban pockets while at some places, the protests were held. In the financial capital Ahmedabad, there was no impact at all, except a few places where some vegetable vendors voluntarily supported the Bandh.





In Bharuch district, protests were held by the District Congress party, the farmers' organization and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Bharuch police detained many activists gathered at ABC Circle, while some were stopped by police before their Chakkajam call.





In Surat city, the call of Bandh was made by the United Kisan Morcha. According to sources, attempts of burning tires were made on Kadodora Road Highway. However, the police detained the protesters much before the protest.





Similarly in Surat district, the police detained several Congress and the Indian Farmers' Unions leaders, before they could block the national highway at Kamrej taluka. According to the police, about 25 people were detained and traffic movement was restored.





In Saurashtra's Upleta, demonstrations were held by the Upleta Kisan Sabha which raised slogans against the central government. They were also seen carrying placards.





The Bandh by the United Kisan Morcha received a partial response in the rural areas of Surendranagar. Traders and shopkeepers in the surrounding villages including Muli taluka, Sadly, Dudhai, Bhawanigarh, etc, closed their businesses and establishments.





A group of farmers in Surat's Olpad area were detained even before they could begin their protest. "The police detained all our members even before we could start our protest. The government machinery is being used to suppress our voice," a detained farmer said.