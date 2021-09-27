Bharat Bandh ends, traffic resumes on Delhi-Meerut Expressway

New Delhi :

Traffic resumed on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway which was closed by the agitating farmers since morning. The Bharat Bandh was called by the farmers union from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.





Talking to IANS, Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said that we are hopeful that this government will listen to us after the nationwide Bharat Bandh. He said that all farmers across the nation have supported the bandh. It was supported by over 100 farmer unions, 15 trade unions, political parties and several state governments.





Farmers leader Yogendra Yadav said the bandh was successful across the nation. He said, 'Today's Bharat Bandh will prove a milestone in the history of farmers agitation. We have earned the support of farmers throughout the country." He added that the agitation is now reaching the far flung areas of India and all are supporting us against the new farm laws.





Despite the bandh, public transport was operational in the national capital. DTC buses, Delhi Metro, auto-rickshaws and other modes of public and private transport were running smoothly in the city. Barring the four entry points to the capital that were blocked by the farmers, all communications remained normal.





The farmers had exempted emergency services, all essential services, medical emergency and rescue and relief work including personal emergency from the bandh. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha had assured that the bandh will be enforced in a voluntary and peaceful manner.