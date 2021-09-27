'Gulab' effect: Heavy rainfall expected in coastal Andhra, Chhattisgarh

New Delhi :

The deep depression over south Odisha and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh moved westwards and lay centred at about 110 kms south-southeast of Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh) and 140 km west-northwest of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) at 5.30 a.m. on Monday.

"It is likely to move nearly westwards and weaken further into a Depression during the next 12 hours," India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its bulletin at 8.30 a.m.

Light to moderate rainfall is expected at most places with heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over north Coastal Andhra Pradesh, south Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Vidarbha; heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over south Odisha and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Rayalaseema through Monday.

Squally wind, with speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph is very likely to prevail over westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts by afternoon and decrease thereafter.

Sea condition will continue to be rough to very rough over westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal and along and off Andhra Pradesh and adjoining Odisha coasts till after mid-day and improve gradually thereafter, IMD said.

It added a warning to the fishermen to not to venture into Westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal and along and off Andhra Pradesh and adjoining Odisha coasts till late Monday evening.