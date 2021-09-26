Pakistan violates LoC ceasefire in Tithwal, India retaliates

Srinagar :

Sources said Pakistani troops opened unprovoked fire on Indian army posts, drawing a swift response from the Indian side. The exchange of fire continued for 15 minutes.





"Pakistan's unprovoked ceasefire violation was suitably retaliated," a source said.





There were no casualties on the Indian side.





Sources added that the ceasefire violation is in line with Pakistan's nefarious design of using it to cover pushing of terrorists into the Indian side.