SCR cancels 12 trains in view of cyclonic storm 'Gulab'

Hyderabad :

Bhubaneswar - Secunderabad, Bhubaneswar - Tirupati, Tirupati - Bhubaneswar, Puri - Chennai Central, Chennai Central - Puri, Sambalpur - H.S.Nanded, H.S.Nanded - Sambalpur, Rayagada - Guntur trains, scheduled to commence journey on Sunday and Monday, have been cancelled.





The authorities also announced cancellation of Bhubaneswar-KSR Bengaluru City, KSR Bengaluru City - Bhubaneswar, Bhubaneswar - Yesvantpur and Yesvantpur - Bhubaneswar trains.





They also announced diversion of the Puri-Okha train via Khurda Raod-Angul-Sambalpur-Titiagarh-Lakholi-Balharshah.





New Tinsukia - KSR Bengaluru City, which commenced journey on Friday, was diverted via Kharagpur-Jharsuguda-Balharshah. Howrah - Chennai Central, Howrah - Yesvantpur, Howrah - Vasco-da-Gama were also diverted via Kharagpur-Jharsuguda-Balharshah.





Yesvantpur - Budge Budge train was diverted via Vizianagaram-Titlagarh-Asansol, and Kanniyakumari-Howrah train via Vizianagaram- Titlagarh- Jharsuguda-Kharagpur.





Chennai Central - Howrah was diverted via Vizianagaram-Titlagarh- Jharsuguda -Kharagpur.





Guntur-Rayagada train, which commenced journey on Saturday, was short terminated at Visakhapatnam and partially cancelled between Visakhapatnam and Rayagada.





Bhubaneswar - Mumbai CSMT and Puri - Tirupati trains have been rescheduled.





They authorities also announced regulation of 10 trains in South Eastern Railway, Central Railway and South Central Railway as per the situation.