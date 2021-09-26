Two terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora gunfight

Two terrorists were killed in a gunfight between the terrorists and security forces at Watnira area in Bandipora district of Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.
Srinagar:
"Two unidentified terrorists killed. Search going on. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered," police said.
The encounter took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.
As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.
Conversations