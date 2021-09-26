Sun, Sep 26, 2021

Two terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora gunfight

Published: Sep 26,202101:13 PM by IANS

Two terrorists were killed in a gunfight between the terrorists and security forces at Watnira area in Bandipora district of Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

Representative image
"Two unidentified terrorists killed. Search going on. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered," police said.

The encounter took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

