Punjab done, now all eyes on Rahul's visit to Chhattisgarh

Chandigarh :

Mohan Markam, the state Congress President said the party is busy in the preparation of Rahul Gandhi's visit to Sarguja and Bastar, both tribal belts and Sarguja is also the stronghold of T.S. Singhdeo. Markam said that he is head of the organisation in the state and does not belong to any camp.





However, dates of the visit of the former Congress President have not been not finalised yet, but he may go on the onset of second week of October and get a sense of state politics.





While Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is on overdrive on the issue of development. He has been taking some decisions and highlighting the people-friendly policies of the government.





Sources say Baghel has got some reprieve till the Uttar Pradesh elections on the interference of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as his team is involved in the election management of the party in UP.





The supporters of the Singhdeo camp have alleged harassment. In this week only police registered a case against Pankaj Singh in Bilaspur, who is a former secretary of the party and close to Singh Deo, for allegedly assaulting an employee of a government hospital. Following the FIR Congress MLA Shailesh Pandey, a known Singh Deo supporter went to the police station with his supporters and lodged a protest against the action, while the District Congress has recommended Pankaj Singh's expulsion, which could spark another round of faceoff.





T.S. Singh Deo had said, "All the issues are in the purview of the Congress leadership."





The supporters of Singhdeo have been pushing for a change of guard since incumbent Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel completed 2.5 years in office, suspense still looms on the issue of rotational chief minister as there is no clarity from the top leadership of the party.





Singhdeo, who is pushing on the formula of rotational chief minister, is maintaining a line that everything is in the purview of the party leadership and whatever decision will be taken by them will be accepted.





After the Punjab operation, all eyes are now on Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, which have also been facing similar problems and issues.





In Rajasthan, Congress leader Sachin Pilot wants his position to be restored and given the top post in the state. He has met Rahul Gandhi twice in the week and his supporters say that fingers are crossed in Chhattisgarh. T.S. Singhdeo wants the formula of rotational Chief Minister to be honoured.





The supporters of T.S. Singh Deo are hopeful and assured of change since the meeting of Pilot, who in his meeting has also said that he wants to lead the state as the Chief Minister, sources said.