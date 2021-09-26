Using terror as political tool may harm you also, PM warns nations

Modi’s veiled caution to neighbours backing Taliban govt
New York:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that countries with “regressive thinking” that are using terrorism as a “political tool” must understand that it is an “equally big threat” for them also, in a veiled attack on Pakistan which is accused by its neighbours of providing safe havens to terrorists.
Addressing the 76th UN General Assembly session here, Prime Minister Modi also called for ensuring that no country “tries to take advantage of the delicate situation in Afghanistan and use it for its own selfish interests.”
“Today, the world is facing an increased threat of regressive thinking and extremism. In such a situation, the entire world must make science-based, rational and progressive thinking the basis for development. “On the other hand, countries with regressive thinking that are using terrorism as a political tool must understand that terrorism is an equally big threat for them,” Modi said in an apparent reference to Pakistan. Modi also said that UN must improve its effectiveness and enhance its reliability if it wants to remain relevant, as he highlighted several recent events.
He also said that he represents a country known as the mother of democracy and when Indians make progress, it also gives an impetus to the development of the world as its growth is linked with the globe. “When India grows, the world grows. When India reforms. The world transforms,” Modi said. Mourning the loss of lives lost due to the pandemic, he said India has developed the world’s first DNA vaccine that can be given to everyone above 12. He also gave a clarion call to manufactures across the world: “Come, make vaccine in India.”
Biden reiterates US support for India’s permanent UNSC seat
US President Joe Biden has reiterated America’s support for india’s permanent membership on a reformed United Nations Security Council and its entry into the Nuclear Suppliers Group during his first in-person bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
President Biden, in his talks with Prime Minister Modi, applauded India’s “strong leadership” during its UN Security Council Presidency in August 2021, according to the US-India Joint Leaders’ Statement issued after their meeting in the White House. “In this context, President Biden also reiterated US support for India’s permanent membership on a reformed UN Security Council and for other countries who are important champions of multilateral cooperation and aspire to permanent seats on the UN Security Council,” it said. Biden’s support provides a big boost to Delhi’s push for the reform of the powerful UN organ as India has been at the forefront of efforts at the UN to push for an urgent long-pending reform of the Security Council.
