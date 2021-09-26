Using terror as political tool may harm you also, PM warns nations

New York :

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that countries with “regressive thinking” that are using terrorism as a “political tool” must understand that it is an “equally big threat” for them also, in a veiled attack on Pakistan which is accused by its neighbours of providing safe havens to terrorists.





Addressing the 76th UN General Assembly session here, Prime Minister Modi also called for ensuring that no country “tries to take advantage of the delicate situation in Afghanistan and use it for its own selfish interests.”





“Today, the world is facing an increased threat of regressive thinking and extremism. In such a situation, the entire world must make science-based, rational and progressive thinking the basis for development. “On the other hand, countries with regressive thinking that are using terrorism as a political tool must understand that terrorism is an equally big threat for them,” Modi said in an apparent reference to Pakistan. Modi also said that UN must improve its effectiveness and enhance its reliability if it wants to remain relevant, as he highlighted several recent events.





He also said that he represents a country known as the mother of democracy and when Indians make progress, it also gives an impetus to the development of the world as its growth is linked with the globe. “When India grows, the world grows. When India reforms. The world transforms,” Modi said. Mourning the loss of lives lost due to the pandemic, he said India has developed the world’s first DNA vaccine that can be given to everyone above 12. He also gave a clarion call to manufactures across the world: “Come, make vaccine in India.”



