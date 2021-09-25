2 new airport terminals to be established in JK: Scindia

Srinagar :

He said this during an interaction programme with DDC, BDC members, PRIs and locals at Harwan block of Srinagar district.





As a major development, the Minister said that an airport terminal worth Rs 1,500 crore shall be established on 25,000 square metres in Kashmir, while an another airport terminal worth Rs 650 crore shall be established in Jammu on 22,000 square metres land size.





He said that since a special focus is being given on development of both air and road connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir, a major road network including highways, ring road, tunnels and other projects are being constructed across Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.





The Minister said that the development of connectivity shall bring more tourists to J&K and promote local craft. He said that the promotion of tourism and crafts will boost economic activity and prosperity of people of J&K.





He said that among other major projects, work was going on in full swing on ring road worth Rs 3,000 crore, while as 100 per cent households are being supplied electricity now, made possible by current dispensation.