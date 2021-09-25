184 recoveries, 143 new cases in JK in a day

Srinagar :

Officials said 184 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, 31 from Jammu division and 153 from Kashmir division while 143 new cases, 35 from Jammu division and 108 from Kashmir division were reported.

One patient succumbed as the total number of people killed by coronavirus in J&K rose to 4,421so far.

A total of 46 cases of black fungus have also been reported from here till date.

So far 328,881 people have been infected with the coronavirus out of which 322,897 have recovered.

Total number of active cases is 1,563 out of which 256 are from Jammu division and 1,307 are from Kashmir division.