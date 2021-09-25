New Punjab Cabinet to take oath on Sunday

Chandigarh :

Official sources told IANS 15 ministers are likely to take oath of office at 4.30 p.m. on Sunday.

Those likely to be dropped from the previous Amarinder Singh cabinet include Balbir Singh Sidhu, Gurpreet Singh Kangar, Rana Gurmeet Sodhi, Sadhu Singh Dharamsot and Sundar Shyam Arora.

The new faces in the Cabinet likely to be Kuljit Singh Nagra, Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Raj Kumar Verka, Amarinder Raja Warring, Gurpreet Kotli and Rana Gurjit Singh.

It is learnt that the party high command has asked the Chief Minister to retain Brahm Mohindra and Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa on the same portfolios.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister said he would meet the ministers, MLAs and other political functionaries every Tuesday in his office from 11.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. in order to ensure better coordination between the government and people's representatives.

A spokesperson for the Chief Minister's office said the Chief Minister ordered that Cabinet meeting would be held every Tuesday at 3 p.m. and all the administrative secretaries and heads of department will remain present in their offices every Tuesday.