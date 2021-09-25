Gangster killed by gunmen in Delhi court

New Delhi :

Video footage of the incident, which exposed security lapses in the system, showed policemen and lawyers rushing out in panic as gunshots rang out inside courtroom number 207. The two gunmen dressed as lawyers belonged a rival gang, officials said.





Advocate Sunil Tomar, who was present in the courtroom during the incident, said, “As Gogi entered the courtroom, two persons, who were dressed as lawyers, whipped out their pistols and suddenly opened fire upon him. After hearing gunshots, people started running to save their lives and the judge also went back to his office just behind the courtroom."





Delhi shootout exposes security lapses in court





At the Delhi court shootout where three gangsters were killed, several questions about security in a heavily protected and sanitised zone have been raised.





The video footage of the incident, which exposed security lapses in the system, showed several people rushing out in a panic. Witnesses said a woman lawyer also received a bullet injury in her leg and one claimed that the gang members pumped 10 bullets into Gogi. Police said the incident happened around 1.15 pm when Gogi was taken to the courtroom for a hearing.





A senior police officer said that Gogi was escorted by members of the counterintelligence unit of the Delhi Police’s Special Cell. “When Gogi entered the courtroom, the two assailants in lawyers’ uniform opened fire on him. Immediately, the personnel from the counterintelligence team retaliated and the two assailants died on the spot,” he said. The joint commissioner of police (northern range) has been asked to enquire into the incident and submit a report. Some lawyers claimed this is not the first such shootout incident at the Rohini court.





“I was stepping out of the court when the incident happened. I heard firing and later more rounds were fired...this (incident of firing) has happened for the fourth or fifth time at Rohini. So, the situation has not improved,” said advocate Rajiv Agnihotri. Jitender Maan alias Gogi, who carried a reward of Rs 6.5 lakh on his head, was arrested along with his three accomplices -- Kuldeep Naan alias Fajja, Kapil alias Gaurav and Rohit alias Koi -- from Gurgaon by a team of Special Cell in March last year, according to police.





The Special Cell was on the lookout for Gogi, Fajja and Gaurav for a long time before tracing them to their hideout in Gurgaon. A few months ago, Fajja had managed to escape from the police custody when he was being produced in the Karkardooma court.