Maharashtra to reopen all places of worship from October 7

Mumbai :

"From the auspicious first day of Navratri, all places of worship shall be thrown open for devotees to pray... all Covid-19 protocols must be followed," Thackeray said in a late evening statement.





He said the decision comes after the state handled the second wave of the pandemic and is now fully geared to tackle the potential third wave.





"In a slow and gradual manner, after taking all due care, we are easing the restrictions in various fields... Though there's a decline in the number of Covid patients in the state, we need to remain extra vigilant," he urged.





The step comes hours after the decision to reopen a majority of the schools in the state from October 4, with restrictions.





Both the measures have been widely welcomed in political circles and by the common citizens.