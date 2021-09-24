'Mr Prime Minister, we're going to continue to build on our strong partnership', Biden to Modi

US President Joe Biden said: Mr Prime Minister, we're going to continue to build on our strong partnership , as he sat down with India's leader Narendra Modi in the Oval Office for their bilateral meeting on Friday.
New York:
He also made a reference to Vice President Kamala Harris's Indian heritage during the opening segment of their meeting, the first in-person meeting after he had become President.
Before their meeting, a senior US official said that Biden was looking forward to their meeting they will discuss Afghanistan and priority areas that India is "front and centre of".
Conversations