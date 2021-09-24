Fri, Sep 24, 2021

'Mr Prime Minister, we're going to continue to build on our strong partnership', Biden to Modi

Published: Sep 24,202109:34 PM by IANS

US President Joe Biden said: Mr Prime Minister, we're going to continue to build on our strong partnership , as he sat down with India's leader Narendra Modi in the Oval Office for their bilateral meeting on Friday.

PM Modi in meeting with US President Joe Biden. Image Courtesy: Twitter - @PMOIndia
New York:
He also made a reference to Vice President Kamala Harris's Indian heritage during the opening segment of their meeting, the first in-person meeting after he had become President.
 
Before their meeting, a senior US official said that Biden was looking forward to their meeting they will discuss Afghanistan and priority areas that India is "front and centre of".
