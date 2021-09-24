Goa electronic city to be ready by March 22: CM

Panaji :

The foundation stone for the electronic city cluster was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016 and is spread over an area of 5.90 sq mts.





"All infrastructure, including road, electricity, internet connectivity and water supply requirement will be cleared by March 2022," Sawant told an investor summit in the state capital.





The Chief Minister also said that nearly 30 investors had expressed willingness to invest capital in electronics manufacturing centres at the cluster.





"I welcome you to collaborate with the engineering colleges, polytechnic, IIT college and train students and enhance the syllabus, internships project works. This will make youth ready for the industry much before they pass out from colleges. My government will support investment for ease of doing business. I will be personally monitoring development of infrastructure at Tuem," the Chief Minister said.





"I am sure that this project will contribute in a big way towards creating jobs for the Goan youth and also for self employment opportunities for the youth in Goa," he added.