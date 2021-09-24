Mother-daughter found murdered in Prayagraj

Allahabad :

The police spokesman said that prima facie, the case seems to be of robbery and murder because household items were found scattered in the house.





The killers, however, spared a one-year-old child in the house.





According to the police, both, mother and daughter, were attacked with sharp weapons on the head and neck.





The deceased has been identified as 37-year-old Anjali Saroj and her 8-year-old daughter Sanjeevani Saroj. Both were sleeping in the verandah of the house when they were attacked.





The motive behind the incident is still not clear. The bodies have been sent for autopsy.