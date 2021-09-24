Ahead of Harris meet, PM interacts with leading CEOs

Washington :

“Talking technology...,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a Twitter post after Modi’s meeting with Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon and First Solar CEO Mark Widmar. They had a productive interaction, it said. “PM Modi highlighted the vast opportunities India offers. Mr. Amon expressed keenness to work with India in areas such as 5G and other” Digital India efforts, it added.





Modi discussed India’s renewable energy landscape with Mark Widmar, CEO of First Solar, a leading US-based manufacturer of solar panels. Widmar shared plans to use the Indian government’s ambitious production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for manufacturing solar power equipment with unique thin-film technology and integrating India into global supply chains. In his meeting with Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, the PM discussed Adobe’s ongoing activities in India and future investment plans. Modi also met Vivek Lall, chief executive of General Atomics, and Stephen A Schwarzman from Blackstone.





Modi would later drive down to the White House for a meeting with Indian-origin US Vice President Kamala Harris at her ceremonial office. The maiden meeting between the two leaders has been scheduled for an hour.



