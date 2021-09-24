Pegasus Row: SC to pass orders next week, set up panel

Chennai :

The apex court’s observations on constituting the committee assume significance in view of the Centre’s statement that it would set up an expert panel on its own to look into the grievances of the alleged surveillance of certain eminent Indians by hacking their phones using Israeli firm NSO’s spyware, Pegasus.





A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana, which was to hear some other matter, addressed senior lawyer C U Singh, one of the counsels in the pleas, that the order will be pronounced next week.





“We wanted to pass an order this week,” the CJI said, adding that it had to be deferred as some members of the technical committee, which the court had in mind, expressed “personal difficulties” in becoming part of it. “That is why it is taking time to constitute the committee,” the CJI said, adding, “We will be able to finalise the members of the technical expert team by next week and then pronounce our orders.”



