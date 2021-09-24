No decision on Classes 1 to 8 yet: Edu Minister

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Thursday said that the state government is undecided on reopening of schools for Classes 1 to 8.
Coimbatore: Speaking to reporters in Coimbatore after participating in a discussion with representatives of private schools, organised by the CII, the Minister said that the private schools have been requesting to resume physical classes for students from Class 1. “However, no decision has been taken. The fear of COVID-19 is still there in the minds of parents. Hence, any decision will be taken only after considering the pandemic situation,” he said.
Conversations