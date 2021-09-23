Delhi riots: Commissioner Asthana constitutes SIC to 'streamline' probe

New Delhi :

According to an official order dated September 19 accessed by IANS, an SIC has been constituted under the chairmanship of Special Commissioner of Police, Central Zone, to monitor the investigation into North East Delhi riots that broke out February 2020, claiming the lives of over 50 people.





The SIC headed by Special CP, Central Zone, will have three other top cops as members, including Joint CP, Eastern Range, DCP, North East, and Additional DCP, North East-1.





The courts have several times pointed out flaws in the investigations carried out by the police into the Delhi riots cases. Just six days ago, a local court had accused the Delhi Police of "lackadaisical" approach.





The new committee formed by Asthana will take stock of all the pending investigations and immediately chalk out a time-bound strategy to ensure expeditious investigation and effective prosecution of riots cases. The committee has been asked to put emphasis on bringing on record scientific and technical evidence.





The police chief has asked the committee in the order to 'expeditiously' ensure the filing of chargesheets in the court.





"The officers shall personally liaise with the special public prosecutors to ensure their presence in court in all matters to represent the case of the prosecution on each date effectively. They will be thoroughly briefed well in advance, before every date of hearing," the order read.





The commissioner also directed the team to ensure that all witnesses and investigating officers are appearing in court in time, "properly briefed and well-prepared".





The police headquarters have also attached 14 police officers, who had served in the northeast district during the riots, and had assisted the investigation into these cases. The monitoring cell will now ensure that these officers are properly tasked and monitored to achieve the desirable results.





Apart from the new SIC, the Delhi Police chief has also appointed K.G. Tyagi as a consultant to monitor the court cases related to the riots. However, sources told IANS that even earlier, Tyagi was a member of the team probing the cases.





"He was providing legal assistance given his expertise in the affected areas," a source said.