Derek O'Brien arrives in Goa ahead of TMC's foray into polls

Panaji :

O'Brien, however, refused to respond to queries about the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led party and its role in the 2022 state assembly polls. "I have just landed so good afternoon today is enough," O'Brien said.

Several opposition politicians in the state have confirmed that they were sounded out by the Trinamool Congress vis a vis the possibility of contesting on the Trinamool Congress ticket for the state assembly polls.

Among those contacted include two-term Congress MLA Agnelo Fernandes. Another name linked to the West Bengal-based party includes former Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro. "Lot of people are doing surveys. They are meeting all the leaders," Faleiro has maintained.

On Wednesday, when asked about the re-entry of the Trinamool Congress in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had said: "Let everyone come, everyone loves Goa".