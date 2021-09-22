UP recommends CBI probe in connection with death of Mahant Narendra Giri

Lucknow :

''On the instructions of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a probe by the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) has been recommended in the incident pertaining to the sad death of chairman of Akhara Parishad Mahant Narendra Giri,'' it said in a tweet in Hindi.





The seer, who was the president of the largest organisation of sadhus in India, was found hanging by his disciples on Monday.