Thu, Sep 23, 2021

UP recommends CBI probe in connection with death of Mahant Narendra Giri

Published: Sep 22,202111:56 PM by PTI

The Uttar Pradesh government has recommended a CBI probe in connection with the death of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri, the state's home department said on Wednesday.

CBI office. file photo
Lucknow:
''On the instructions of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a probe by the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) has been recommended in the incident pertaining to the sad death of chairman of Akhara Parishad Mahant Narendra Giri,'' it said in a tweet in Hindi.

The seer, who was the president of the largest organisation of sadhus in India, was found hanging by his disciples on Monday.
