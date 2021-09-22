UP recommends CBI probe in connection with death of Mahant Narendra Giri

The Uttar Pradesh government has recommended a CBI probe in connection with the death of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri, the state's home department said on Wednesday.
Lucknow:
''On the instructions of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a probe by the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) has been recommended in the incident pertaining to the sad death of chairman of Akhara Parishad Mahant Narendra Giri,'' it said in a tweet in Hindi.
The seer, who was the president of the largest organisation of sadhus in India, was found hanging by his disciples on Monday.
