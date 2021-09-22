Karnataka CM getting benefit of doubt from public

New Delhi :

The IANC CVoter tracker data shows that the 'don't know'/'cant say' section is as high as 50 per cent when asked about the satisfaction levels with the Karnataka CM. The approval ratings are just about 10 per cent.

In the case of Karnataka, the public are as yet giving the benefit of doubt to new Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai. The only achievement as of now is that the public anger has been taken away by replacing B.S. Yeddyurappa. The 'don't know'/'can't say' category is dominating in Karnataka's perception battle as people are still getting to know the new CM.

While five Chief Ministers have been dropped due to low popularity ratings as was shown in the IANS CVoter tracker earlier, data suggests that the Chief Ministers of Haryana and Rajasthan are on a slippery ground.

The BJP recently changed the Chief Ministers in Gujarat, Karnataka and Uttarakhand. In the case of Uttarakhand, the Chief Ministers were changed twice this year. The Congress too followed suit by recently replacing its Chief Minister in Punjab.

Two other 'unpopular' Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry were ousted after the Assembly elections held earlier this year.

Yashwant Deshmukh, Founder-Director, CVoter International, said, "The ratings of IANS CVoter tracker have been vindicated across the board. While two CMs of Tamil and Puducherry were voted out by the people, the BJP had the wisdom to change its CMs in Gujarat, Karnataka and Uttarakhand. The Congress has also gone for a change in Punjab."

"Next on the radar are the Chief Ministers of Haryana and Rajasthan -- Manohar Lal Khattar and Ashok Gehlot, respectively -- whose ratings have been consistently bad," Deshmukh added.