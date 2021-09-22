Wed, Sep 22, 2021

Covaxin for kids: Phase 2/3 trials completed

Published: Sep 22,202102:57 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Bharat Biotech has completed the Phase 2/3 trials of COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin for use in children under 18 years of age and is expected to submit the data by next week to the DCGI, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech International Ltd, Krishna Ella said on Tuesday here.

Covaxin. Representative image
Covaxin. Representative image
Hyderabad:
Speaking to reporters, he said Covaxin production would touch 55 million doses in October. He also said the Phase 2 trials of the firm’s intranasal vaccine against COVID-19 is expected to be over by next month.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations