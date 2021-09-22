Modi-Biden talks to focus on Afghan crisis, radicalism

New Delhi :

In their first in-person talks after Biden became the US President, the two leaders are expected to focus on bolstering bilateral trade and investment ties, strengthening defence and security collaboration and boosting the strategic clean energy partnership, Shringla said sharing details of Modi’s “official working visit” to the US from September 22-25.





At a media briefing, the Foreign Secretary said Modi will leave for the US on Wednesday morning and return to India on September 26. Besides holding bilateral talks with President Biden, Modi will attend a summit of the Quad leaders on September 24 in Washington and address the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York the next day.





The Prime Minister will also hold talks with US Vice President Kamala Harris as well as with his Australian and Japanese counterparts, Shringla said. “The bilateral meeting (between Modi and Biden) will also feature the current regional security situation following recent developments in Afghanistan, our stakes as a neighbour and a longstanding and a preferred development partner of Afghanistan,” Shringla said. “They will also discuss the reform of the multilateral system, including the UN Security Council,” he said. Shringla said Modi and Biden will also discuss how the comprehensive strategic global partnership between India and the US can be enriched further.





He said the PM will be accompanied by a high-level delegation consisting of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the National Security Adviser and senior officials, including the Foreign Secretary.