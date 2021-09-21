BJP will end culture of post-poll violence in West Bengal, says Sukanta Majumdar

Kolkata :

He also assured justice to people killed in the violence that followed the Assembly polls. "Post-Poll violence was not a part of West Bengal's culture, it has come from outside. We will get justice for the people killed in the post-poll violence. The BJP workers who were beaten up by the TMC goondas, I won't say TMC workers. I have faith in the Indian judiciary that it will give them justice," he said.





"Violence has now become a part of the political culture of the state. Only BJP can end this. There is no violence in other states," Majumdar added. Commenting on the upcoming bypolls for three assembly constituencies in Bhabanipur, Samserganj and Jangipur in West Bengal, and assured, "We will work as a team. We will perform better in upcoming elections, including panchayat, municipalities and Lok Sabha".





In August, Calcutta High Court ordered a court-monitored CBI probe into the incidents of post-poll violence in the state. The High Court also ordered to set up Special Investigation Teams (SIT) for investigation and senior officers from West Bengal cadre will be a part of the team and directed the state government to take immediate steps for compensation for the victims of post-poll violence.





Soon after the results of assembly polls in Bengal on May 2 were declared, violent incidents were reported after supporters of TMC and BJP allegedly clashed in various parts of the state since May 2, killing many people and triggering an alleged exodus. A four-member team deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs had also visited the post-poll violence-affected areas.