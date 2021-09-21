India's active cases lowest in 184 days, 26,115 more test positive

Chennai :

The death toll climbed to 4,45,385 with 252 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am. The active cases comprise 0.92 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, the ministry said, adding the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.75 per cent.





A reduction of 8,606 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. As many as 14,13,951 tests were conducted on Monday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 55,50,35,717.





The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.85 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for last 22 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.08 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 88 days, it said.





The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,27,49,574, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.





The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 81.85 crore with 96.46 lakh doses being given on Monday.





India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.





India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.





The 252 fresh fatalities include 92 from Kerala, 31 from Punjab and 28 from Maharashtra. A total of 4,45,385 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,38,546 from Maharashtra, 37,627 From Karnataka, 35,360 from Tamil Nadu, 25,085 from Delhi, 23,683 from Kerala, 22,887 from Uttar Pradesh and 18,664 from West Bengal.





The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.





"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.