Opening of SCO's Peaceful Mission marked with parade by participating contingents

The Indian Army shared pictures of the same in a tweet and said, "6th Edition of SCO Exercise Peaceful Mission 2021 started with a grand opening ceremony at Orenburg, Russia. The opening ceremony was marked with an impressive parade by all participating contingents and address by Commander Central Military District, Russian Armed Forces."





Earlier, the Army had shared pictures of the event and said, "Exercise Peaceful Mission 2021 Indian Army contingent showcased the unique and rich cultural heritage of the Nation during National Day event at Orenburg, Russia." The Indian Army contingent was welcomed by Major General Ivan Tereschenko, Chief of Staff, Central Military District, Russian Armed Forces on September 15.





The 6th edition of exercise Peaceful Mission is being hosted by Russia in the Orenburg Region of South-West Russia from September 13 to 25. The aim of the exercise is to foster close relations between SCO member states and to enhance the abilities of the military leaders to command multi-national military contingents. The exercise will enable sharing of best practices between the Armed Forces of SCO nations. The exercise will also provide an opportunity for the Armed Forces of SCO Nations to train in Counter-Terrorism Operations in an urban scenario in a multinational and joint environment.





The scope of the exercise includes professional interaction, mutual understanding of drills and procedures, and the establishment of joint command and control structures and the elimination of terrorist threats. Exercise Peaceful Mission 2021 is a landmark event in military interactions and global cooperation to counter-terrorism.