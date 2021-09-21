COVID may turn endemic in India: Kang

Noting that COVID-19 may be heading towards endemicity in India, vaccinologist Dr Gangandeep Kang on Monday said local flare-ups that will be smaller and spread wider across the country may add up to form a third wave of the pandemic, but the scale will not be like before.
New Delhi:
The endemic stage is when a population learns to live with a virus. It is very different from the epidemic stage when it overwhelms a population. Kang said after the second wave, maybe a quarter of the country’s population continues to be susceptible to the virus.
“What we will see is local flare-ups that will be smaller and spread wider across the country,” Kang said.
Conversations