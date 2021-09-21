Former Union Ministers slam UK’s COVID travel rules as racism

Former Union Ministers Jairam Ramesh and Shashi Tharoor on Monday slammed the UK’s COVID-19-related travel rules under which Indians vaccinated with Covishield would still be treated as unvaccinated, with Ramesh saying it “smacks of racism”.
New Delhi:
Tweeting on the restrictions, Congress leader Ramesh said, “Absolutely bizarre considering Covishield was originally developed in the UK and The Serum Institute has supplied to that country too. This smacks of racism.”
Tharoor said, “Because of this I have pulled out of a debate at the Cambridge Union and launch events for the UK edition of my book.”
Conversations