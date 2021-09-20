Wazir murder case: Prime suspect sent to 6 day police custody

New Delhi :

Harmeet Singh was arrested by the sleuths of the Delhi Police's Special Cell in Jammu on Sunday and was brought to Delhi late at night.





The body of Wazir, 67, was found inside a washroom of a flat at Basai Darapur in the national capital on September 9.





Earlier, two other accused, identified as Balbir Singh, 67, hailing from Preet Nagar in Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, and Rajender Chaudhary, 33, from village Gagore in Sambha, Jammu, were arrested on September 15 and produced before a Delhi court which sent them to 7 days police custody.





According to the police, Chaudhary had revealed during the interrogation that Wazir was shot dead on September 3 and four more people were present at the time of the incident. A police official informed that former National Conference leader, Wazir, was also given sedatives before being killed.





Wazir had arrived in Delhi on September 1 and was staying with his acquaintance Harpreet Singh and his friend Harmeet Singh, a native of Jammu, at their rented flat in the Basai Darapur area. Wazir was scheduled to leave for Canada in two days on September 3, but, as he went missing on September 2, his family contacted Jammu Police who requested their Delhi counterparts to check on the missing man.





Six days later, on September 9, his body was found in a highly decomposed state.





After this several teams were formed and search operations were carried out in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Jammu, and Kashmir to nab the suspects.





The fourth suspect, Harpreet Singh, is still at large and raids are being carried out to nab him.