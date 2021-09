A Mumbai court granted bail to businessman Raj Kundra in a case related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.

File photo Mumbai : A Mumbai court granted bail to businessman Raj Kundra in a case related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.

More details are awaited A Mumbai court granted bail to businessman Raj Kundra in a case related to the alleged creation of pornographic films. Related Tags : Raj Kundra | Pornography case