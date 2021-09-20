Major administrative reshuffle by new Punjab CM

Chandigarh :

Senior IAS officer Hussan Lal has been appointed as Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister in place of Tejveer Singh.





Rahul Tiwari has been appointed as Special Principal Secretary replacing Gurkeerat Kirpal Singh, a close aide of former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.





Channi was sworn in as Chief Minister of Punjab on Monday. The three-time MLA from Rupnagar's Chamkaur Sahib is the state's first Dalit Chief Minister.





On Sunday, after several rounds of parleys, Channi was selected for the post by the party high command, following Captain Amarinder Singh's resignation.





Amarinder Singh on Saturday submitted his resignation to state Governor Banwarilal Purohit, following months of infighting between him and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.





These development came months before the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.