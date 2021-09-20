India to resume Covid vaccine exports from next quarter

New Delhi :

India will resume exports of COVID-19 vaccines from the next quarter, prioritising neighbouring countries first, the health minister said on Monday.





India, the world's biggest maker of vaccines, stopped exports of COVID shots in April to focus on inoculating its own population as infections exploded. The country's monthly vaccine output has since more than doubled and is set to quadruple to over 300 million doses next month, minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, adding that only excess supplies would be exported.