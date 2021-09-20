Missing boy's body found in pond in UP's Bulandshahr

The body of a two-year-old boy who had gone missing on Sunday, was found floating in a pond in Bulandshahr district on Monday, the police said.
Bulandshahr:
The boy had gone missing under mysterious circumstances on Sunday in Bilona Chhap Bangar village in the Dibai police circle.
His uncle lodged a missing complaint with the police late Sunday evening after he failed to trace the boy.
On Monday, the neighbour saw the body floating in a pond and informed the police. The body has been sent for post mortem and further investigations are underway.
