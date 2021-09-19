Sun, Sep 19, 2021

Rahul congratulates Channi on being picked as Punjab CM

Published: Sep 19,202107:50 PM by PTI

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday after he was picked as the next Punjab chief minister, and said the party must continue to fulfil the promises made to the people of the state.

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo)
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo)
New Delhi:
Channi, who was elected the Congress Legislature Party leader on Sunday and will take oath as chief minister on Monday, succeeds Amarinder Singh who resigned on Saturday alleging humiliation by the party. 

"Congratulations to Shri Charanjit Singh Channi Ji for the new responsibility. We must continue to fulfil the promises made to the people of Punjab. Their trust is of paramount importance," Gandhi tweeted.


Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations