Adityanath govt's report card is all gas, full of lies: Opposition

Lucknow :

The Samajwadi Party said, ''The-16 page booklet published by the BJP government is 16 are (hundred percent) lies.'' The Bahujan Samaj Party said the advertisement of transformation of four-and-half years is ''all gas and far from reality''.





Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath released the report card of his rule of four-and-half years and said Uttar Pradesh remained riot-free since 2017 while governance saw a complete transformation from the past with welfare schemes now reaching the deserving and the state emerging as number two in the ease of doing business.





The BJP government has fulfilled every promise mentioned in the Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra in 2017, he said and voiced confidence that the party's tally will cross 350 seats in the 403-member House in the 2022 assembly polls.





Dismissing the claims as ''rhetoric'', SP chief Akhilesh Yadav tweeted, ''Six months are left for this government, which has committed atrocities on farmers, poor, women, and the youth through unemployment, inflation, hatred, and slump in business.'' ''Do not want a government whose truth is 'thug ka Saath, thug ka Vikas, thug ka Vishwas, thug ka prayers,'' he said, taking a swipe at the BJP dispensation.





Yadav said, ''The 16-page booklet published by the BJP government is 16 are (hundred percent) lies. It seems that the BJP government in UP has published the textbook 'international training center for lies'. But the BJP's 'jhoot ke doot' (messenger of lies) will only be able to run them in online classes as they are unable to go to the masses.'' BSP chief Mayawati said, ''The advertisement of transformation of four-and-half years is all gas and far from reality....there has been increased in poverty, unemployment, and inflation, and the bad condition of the public is known to everyone.'' UP Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh said the Adityanath rule has been full of lies and deceit. ''UP has become number one in corruption, crime, and in problems faced by the farmers. The BJP government is organizing events as a desperate move to save itself ahead of the 2022 assembly polls,'' Singh said.





Attacking the BJP government, Rashtriya Kisan Manch president Shekhar Dixit said, ''Four years ago, a promise was made that the sugarcane price will be paid to the farmers in 14 days. But this was conveniently forgotten, and to date, no statement from the government came on this. Corruption is rampant at the wheat and paddy purchase centers in the state.'' He added that the suicide by farmers is continuing.





''This government has only taken forward the policies of the previous government. However, you should be congratulated for the ongoing construction of the Ram temple (in Ayodhya). But, please do not open the box of lies about development and transformation,'' Dixit said.





Rebutting the claims made by the opposition leaders, UP BJP spokesperson Manish Shukla said, ''Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati, and the entire opposition has no logical answer to the development done in the state. It also has no point-wise questions about the development of UP in the past four-and-half years. The opposition sitting in palaces has indulged only in tweeting. After seeing today's report card, they have accepted their defeat.''