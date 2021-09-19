Keep working in Congress's interest: Gehlot to Amarinder Singh

Jaipur :

His remarks come after Singh on Saturday indicated that the dissension-driven party could see more tension.





After submitting his resignation, Singh had said, ''As far as my future politics is concerned, there is always an option and I will use that option when the time comes.'' On Sunday, Gehlot said Singh is a respected leader and advised him to listen to his ''inner voice'' and keep the party's interest at the forefront.





''I hope that Captain Amarinder Singh will not take any such step which will harm the Congress party. Captain Sahib himself said the party had kept him as the Chief Minister for nine-and-a-half years. He has served the people of Punjab by working to the best of his capacity,'' Gehlot said in a statement posted on Twitter.





''I believe that the Congress president chooses the chief minister at the risk of inviting displeasure of several leaders who are in the race for chief ministership. However, when the same CM is changed, he/she is displeased and holds the decision wrong,'' he said, adding that the high command sometimes has to take decisions in the interest of the party with feedback from MLAs and the people.





Gehlot said the time now is to rise above oneself and think of the country and the Congress party.





''The direction in which the country is moving due to fascist forces is a matter of concern for all the people. Therefore, at such a time, the responsibility of all of us Congressmen increases in the interest of the country. We have to rise above ourselves and think in the interest of the party and the country," he said.