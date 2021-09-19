Maha: 230 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 2 more deaths

Mumbai :

Besides these new cases reported on Saturday, two more people also died of the viral infection, which raised the death toll in the district to 11,368, he said.





The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.04 per cent, he added.





In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,35,352, while the death toll stands at 3,273, another official said.