Sonowal to file nomination from Assam

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who has been named as the BJP candidate for the vacant Rajya Sabha seat from Assam, will file his nomination on September 21, the party’s state unit president Bhabesh Kalita said here on Saturday.
Guwahati:
Kalita, accompanied by party leaders Santanu Bharali and Binod Hazarika collected the nomination papers on behalf of the former Chief Minister from the state Assembly. Sonowal’s road to Rajya Sabha is expected to be smooth as the BJP-led ruling coalition has an effective strength of 73 MLAs in the 126-member House.
