MoS L Murugan to be elected to Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh

Chennai :

Murugan should be a Lok Sabha MP or Rajya Sabha MP within six months from the time of his inclusion into the Union cabinet.





Minister of State for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry L Murugan later thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president J P Nadda. “I am highly grateful to Hon’ble PM Sh @narendramodi Ji, BJP National President Sh @JPNadda Ji, CM-MP Sh @ChouhanShivraj Ji, all the Karyakartas for this blessed opportunity to serve the people, ” Murugan tweeted.





The BJP which is keen on gaining ground in the Dravidian heartland has begun its alliance talks with AIADMK leaders for the upcoming civic polls in nine TN districts. While the nominations began three days ago, the AIADMK and BJP are yet to finalise the local body seats. BJP state president K Annamalai is frequently meeting AIADMK leaders O Paneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami over this. The BJP is also eyeing a Rajya Sabha seat from Puducherry where the saffron party has made inroads and is in alliance with the ruling NR Congress. Puducherry BJP leaders are in touch with Chief Minister N R Rangaswamy, sources said.