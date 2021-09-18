Centre plans to procure 20 cr Covishield, 1 cr Zydus RNA vax doses in Sept

New Delhi :

The source said, "India will procure about 20 crore doses of Covishield and 3.5 crore doses of Covaxin this month, and the target is to procure more than 25 crore doses per month."

According to the source, as many as 100 crore vaccinations are expected by the first week of October.

Stating that there is no shortage of vaccines in the country, the source said that the Centre is capable of supplying as many vaccine doses the states need, in real time without any delay.

The source said that the Serum Institute of India will give 20 crore doses of Covisheild this month. Last month, the SII supplied 19 crore doses of Covishield.

The source also said that the poll-bound states are on top priority list to administer the first dose of the vaccine.

India on Friday set a new world record of administering the highsest number of vaccine doses in a single day. Accordingly, India achieved the milestone of admimistering over 2.5 crore vaccine doses under the 'Vaccine Seva' campaign to mark the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.