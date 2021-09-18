Uma Bharti warns of agitation if prohibition not imposed in MP

Bhopal :

"For five months, an awareness campaign against liquor will be run. I will get prohibition implemented in Madhya Pradesh after January 15 for sure," the former chief minister told reporters here.





She also said she was giving time till January 15 to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state BJP president V D Sharma to run awareness campaign against liquor.





"After January 15, I will lead the campaign," she said.





''Sharma and Shivraj Singh are saying that prohibition should be implemented by running awareness campaign. But I believe this can't be achieved through awareness, it will happen only through force,'' Bharti added.





She also said that the state government will lose a revenue of Rs 10,000 crore which liquor sale generates, and she has a plan to compensate for it. ''I will share this plan with CM and Sharma…. But I am adamant on prohibition," she said.





Bharti had earlier announced that she will lead a campaign for liquor ban in MP from March this year, but it did not materialize.