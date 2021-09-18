Kerala logs 19,325 new Covid cases, 143 deaths in a day

Thiruvananthapuram :

Compared to the previous days, the Saturday's figures showed a decline, even though Kerala continues to have the maximum daily cases in the country.

Vijayan said 27,266 people turned negative and the total active cases stands at 1,80,842 of which 13.2 per cent of the patients are in various hospitals.

There were 143 Covid deaths taking the total death tally in the state to 23,439.

As on date 88.94 per cent of the state population above aged 45 have been given one dose, of which 36.67 per cent have received both the doses.