Punjab governor accepts Amarinder Singh's resignation

Chandigarh :

The governor, however, has asked him and his council of ministers to continue in office for the transaction of routine business till alternative arrangements are made, according to an official statement.





''Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit accepted his (Amarinder) resignation and that of his council of ministers,'' said the statement.





Earlier in the day, Singh submitted his resignation along with that of his council of ministers.





''I, hereby, tender my resignation as Chief Minister, and that of my Council of Ministers,'' the one-line resignation letter said.