Amarinder Singh resigns as Punjab CM, says 'feel humiliated'

Chandigarh :

''I feel humiliated,'' Singh told reporters outside the Punjab Raj Bhawan after submitting his resignation to Governor Banwarilal Purohit.





''I have resigned, let them make anyone (next CM),'' he further said.





He submitted his resignation along with that of his council of ministers, his media adviser said.





Singh's resignation came just ahead of a crucial meeting of the Congress Legislature Party on Saturday evening.





''I spoke to the Congress president in the morning and I told her that I am resigning today,'' Amarinder told reporters.





''They called the MLAs to Delhi twice and now convened a CLP here in Chandigarh today,'' he said.





''I think if there is an element of doubt on me that I could not run (the government) or if there was something else, I feel humiliated the way things have happened,'' he said.





Asked about his future course of action, he said, ''As far as my future politics is concerned, there is always an option and I will use that option when time comes.'' To a question on joining any other party, he said, ''Whatever you have to say, you can say. I can only tell you that I have been a chief minister from the Congress. And I am in the Congress and I will consult my colleagues and then we will decide the future course of politics.'' ''I have only resigned for myself,'' he said to another question.





''I hereby tender my resignation as the chief minister, and that of my council of ministers,'' the one-line resignation letter said.





Singh was accompanied by his wife and MP Preneet Kaur and son Raninder Singh when he submitted his resignation to Governor Banwarilal Purohit. MPs Gurjeet Singh Aujla and Ravneet Singh Bittu, AG Atul Nanda and Chief Principal Secretary to CM Suresh Kumar were also present.





''I am proud to accompany my father to Raj Bhawan when he submits his resignation as CM of Punjab and leads us as head of our family into a new beginning,'' Raninder Singh said in a tweet earlier.