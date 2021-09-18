Amarinder Singh decides to quit as Punjab CM: sources

Chandigarh :

The chief minister will meet the Punjab governor around 4.30 pm and resign from the post. Earlier in the day, Amarinder Singh spoke to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and expressed his anguish and displeasure over his repeated ''humiliation'', the sources said.





They said the decision was taken at a meeting of legislators close to him at his official residence in Chandigarh a little after 2 pm.





The AICC gave its nod to the meeting of the CLP, being held at 5 pm at the Punjab Congress office in Chandigarh, after over 50 MLAs wrote to the party high command that Amarinder Singh be replaced as chief minister.





Elections in the state are due in about four months.